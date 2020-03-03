1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
One owner vehicle, bought and serviced here. Clean Carfax Report. JL model with updated body, rear back up camera and bluetooth.Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this sleek and seductive 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Auto, A/C, Back Up Camera. Take pleasure in the quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high output Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road, TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: 245/75R17 BSW ON/OFF-ROAD, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, GVWR: 2,404 KGS (5,300 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), and CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener. Find excuses for road trips in this spirited and playful Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Come in for a quick visit at Golden Mile Chrysler, 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 to claim your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited!Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 40 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
