2018 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player Additional Features 4x4

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.