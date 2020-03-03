Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Auto, A/C, Back Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Auto, A/C, Back Up Camera

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

  1. 4743483
  2. 4743483
  3. 4743483
  4. 4743483
  5. 4743483
  6. 4743483
  7. 4743483
  8. 4743483
  9. 4743483
  10. 4743483
  11. 4743483
  12. 4743483
  13. 4743483
  14. 4743483
  15. 4743483
  16. 4743483
  17. 4743483
  18. 4743483
  19. 4743483
  20. 4743483
  21. 4743483
  22. 4743483
  23. 4743483
  24. 4743483
  25. 4743483
  26. 4743483
  27. 4743483
  28. 4743483
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,888KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4743483
  • Stock #: 20037A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG7JW138357
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One owner vehicle, bought and serviced here. Clean Carfax Report. JL model with updated body, rear back up camera and bluetooth.Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this sleek and seductive 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Auto, A/C, Back Up Camera. Take pleasure in the quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high output Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 245/75R17 BSW On/Off-Road, TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: 245/75R17 BSW ON/OFF-ROAD, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Security Alarm, Remote Keyless Entry, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, GVWR: 2,404 KGS (5,300 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), and CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener. Find excuses for road trips in this spirited and playful Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Come in for a quick visit at Golden Mile Chrysler, 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 to claim your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited!Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 40 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 12,024 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 66,276 KM
$26,595 + tax & lic
Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-349-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-349-6329

Send A Message