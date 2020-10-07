+ taxes & licensing
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Calling all enthusiasts for this dominant and powerful 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara JL Model, Back up Camera, Navi, Leather. Savor buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, Roadside Assistance/Emergency Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD), SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, and LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps. Drive for days in this spirited and playful Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Treat yourself - stop by Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle. Serving our community since 1962, Golden Mile Chrysler is committed to meeting the sales and service needs of our customers. If you have recently moved to the area or have been a long time resident, Golden Mile Chrysler and its staff are equipped to help. Our standardized procedures and processes ensure a pleasant and safe environment to service your car or purchase a new one. Between Sales, Service, and Parts our team is of professionals is fully knowledgeable and trained to ensure that your experience here is a Great One! Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 60 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. Swing On By and Come See Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 and get yourself a NO-HAGGLE - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY deal! Buy with confidence with a long-standing, reputable Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google. We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.
