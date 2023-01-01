2018 Kia Forte

$12,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 3 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10105380

10105380 Stock #: 6210

6210 VIN: 3KPFL4A76JE203715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6210

Mileage 190,361 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Manual day/night rearview mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar 3.07 Axle Ratio 90 amps alternator Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Trim Cloth Upholstery Exterior Halogen Headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Urethane shift knob trim Multi-function display Hill holder control Spare tire kit 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS 15.7 STEERING RATIO 3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.