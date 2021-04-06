2018 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,595 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 3 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6855660

6855660 Stock #: K0572

K0572 VIN: 3KPFL4A82JE243234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,385 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.