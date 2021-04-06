Menu
2018 Kia Forte

36,385 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX Auto|SmartKey|1Owner|NoAccident|Hted Seats & SW

2018 Kia Forte

EX Auto|SmartKey|1Owner|NoAccident|Hted Seats & SW

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

36,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6855660
  Stock #: K0572
  VIN: 3KPFL4A82JE243234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,385 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a beautiful one-owner, no accident, 2018 Kia Forte EX. 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle comes with Smart Key (/w Push-Button Start) , Smart Trunk, Power Folding Side-view Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview, Smart Phone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), 7 Display with rearview camera, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Front Seats, and a lot more. KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED UNIT (CPO) WITH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO Aug 07, 2024 OR 120,000KM - Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.79% OAC - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

