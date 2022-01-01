+ taxes & licensing
This is a beautiful one owner 2018 Kia Forte LX PLUS 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle comes with a 7-inch TOUCH SCREEN Display with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Rear-view camera, Bluetooth, S/W Audio Control, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, 16-inch Alloy Wheels, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, keyless entry and a lot more.
COMPLIMENTARY KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED UNIT (CPO) WITH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO JAN 2024 OR 120,000KM
- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.
- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.99% OAC
- Previous daily rental
- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
