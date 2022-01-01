Menu
2018 Kia Forte

98,175 KM

Details Description Features

$15,395

+ tax & licensing
$15,395

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ Auto 1 OWNER R.CAM HTED SEATS ALLOYS APPLEPLAY

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ Auto 1 OWNER R.CAM HTED SEATS ALLOYS APPLEPLAY

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$15,395

+ taxes & licensing

98,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8129398
  • Stock #: K0630
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A7XJE190399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K0630
  • Mileage 98,175 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a beautiful one owner 2018 Kia Forte LX PLUS 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle comes with a 7-inch TOUCH SCREEN Display with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Rear-view camera, Bluetooth, S/W Audio Control, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, 16-inch Alloy Wheels, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, keyless entry and a lot more.



COMPLIMENTARY KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED UNIT (CPO) WITH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO JAN 2024 OR 120,000KM





- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.

- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.99% OAC

- Previous daily rental

- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.





- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario for 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

