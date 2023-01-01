Menu
2018 Kia Forte

217,250 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ Auto

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ Auto

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

217,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472710
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE191206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,250 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NO ACCIDENT | HEATED SEATS | 6 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | FOG LIGHTS | FOLDING REAR SEATS | FRONT & REAR HEAD AIR BAGS | STABILITY CONTROL | TRACTION CONTROL | CHILD SEAT ANCHORS | CHILD SAFETY LOCKS \ 4 WHEELS ABS | VENTILATED FRONT & SOLID REAR BRAKES | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | REAR CENTRE 3 POINT BELT | AM FM STERO | USB CONNECTION | AUXILARY INPUT | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE KEY POWER LOCKS | HEATED MIRRORS | TILIT TELESCOPIC STEERING | REAR CLIMATE | TRIP COMPUTER | ALLOY WHEELS | 15" WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!!!

 

****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $399. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.

Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

Vehicle Features

LX PLUS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

