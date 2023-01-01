$12,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX+ Auto
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9472710
- VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE191206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,250 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX | NO ACCIDENT | HEATED SEATS | 6 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | FOG LIGHTS | FOLDING REAR SEATS | FRONT & REAR HEAD AIR BAGS | STABILITY CONTROL | TRACTION CONTROL | CHILD SEAT ANCHORS | CHILD SAFETY LOCKS \ 4 WHEELS ABS | VENTILATED FRONT & SOLID REAR BRAKES | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | REAR CENTRE 3 POINT BELT | AM FM STERO | USB CONNECTION | AUXILARY INPUT | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE KEY POWER LOCKS | HEATED MIRRORS | TILIT TELESCOPIC STEERING | REAR CLIMATE | TRIP COMPUTER | ALLOY WHEELS | 15" WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!!!
****As per OMVIC regulations: Safety Certification is available for $399. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.
Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C
Vehicle Features
