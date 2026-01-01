$11,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Kia Forte5
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
2018 Kia Forte5
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,343KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFK5A80J5743121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 9970
- Mileage 93,343 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Kia Forte LX , black color with 93,000km (STK#9970) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Hatchback
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2018 Kia Forte LX , black color with 93,000km (STK#9970) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Hatchback
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Mechanical
90 amps alternator
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Maintenance-free battery
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
LIP REAR SPOILER
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3 REAR HEADRESTS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TIRE SEALANT SPARE TIRE KIT
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
PHONE STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
Rear Crumple Zones
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
BLACK GRILLE COLOR
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
CHROME EXHAUST TIP COLOR
CHROME SURROUND GRILLE COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
DIVERSITY ANTENNA TYPE
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
LOW WASHER FLUID WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VOICE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VOICE OPERATED RADIO
BODY-COLOR REAR SPOILER COLOR
LOW OIL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SEMI-INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
TORSION BEAM REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
MONOTUBE REAR SHOCK TYPE
MONOTUBE FRONT SHOCK TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2018 Kia Forte5