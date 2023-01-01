Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sedona

112,159 KM

Details Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sedona

2018 Kia Sedona

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sedona

LX FWD

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 9489958
  2. 9489958
  3. 9489958
  4. 9489958
  5. 9489958
  6. 9489958
  7. 9489958
  8. 9489958
  9. 9489958
  10. 9489958
  11. 9489958
  12. 9489958
  13. 9489958
  14. 9489958
  15. 9489958
  16. 9489958
  17. 9489958
  18. 9489958
  19. 9489958
  20. 9489958
  21. 9489958
  22. 9489958
Contact Seller

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

112,159KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9489958
  • Stock #: 9224A
  • VIN: KNDMB5C18J6353520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 9224A
  • Mileage 112,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 62,705 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 52,377 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte GT Li...
 44,556 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory