2018 Kia Sportage SX Package: 237hp 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, leather seats, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, power driver & passenger front seats, GPS navigation, bluetooth connectivity, 8-inch infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Harmon Kardon surround sound, wireless cell phone charger, smart power liftgate, rearview camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, front parking sensors, lane departure warning, 19-inch alloy wheels and so much more!

2018 Kia Sportage

55,618 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

SX Pkg. 2000lbs Towing Capacity Fully Equipped

12286926

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Pkg. 2000lbs Towing Capacity Fully Equipped

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,618KM
VIN KNDPRCA62J7342521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,618 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Sportage SX Package: 237hp 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, leather seats, heated front & rear seats, air-cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, power driver & passenger front seats, GPS navigation, bluetooth connectivity, 8-inch infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Harmon Kardon surround sound, wireless cell phone charger, smart power liftgate, rearview camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, front parking sensors, lane departure warning, 19-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2018 Kia Sportage