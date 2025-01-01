$13,299+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
SX Turbo AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOADED*FINANCING*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,875 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*SX TURBO AWD*FINANCING AVAILABLE*LOADED*
2018 KIA SPORTAGE SX TURBO AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND SO MANY OPTIONS THAT IS INCLUDED!!
19" UPGRADED ALLOYS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY PANO ROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, 4x4 DIFF LOCK, REAR HEATED SEATS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $13,299 + TAX AND LICENSING!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Auto Resale Inc.
+ taxes & licensing>
