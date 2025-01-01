Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*SX TURBO AWD*FINANCING AVAILABLE*LOADED*</p><p> </p><p>2018 KIA SPORTAGE SX TURBO AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND SO MANY OPTIONS THAT IS INCLUDED!! </p><p>19 UPGRADED ALLOYS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY PANO ROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, 4x4 DIFF LOCK, REAR HEATED SEATS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $13,299 + TAX AND LICENSING! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2018 Kia Sportage

194,875 KM

Details Description Features

$13,299

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOADED*FINANCING*

12813091

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOADED*FINANCING*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPRCA6XJ7471137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,875 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*SX TURBO AWD*FINANCING AVAILABLE*LOADED*

 

2018 KIA SPORTAGE SX TURBO AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND SO MANY OPTIONS THAT IS INCLUDED!! 

19" UPGRADED ALLOYS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY PANO ROOF, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, 4x4 DIFF LOCK, REAR HEATED SEATS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE, AND MUCH MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $13,299 + TAX AND LICENSING! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

