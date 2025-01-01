Menu
<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>AWD TURBO**</p><p> </p><p>2018 KIA SPORTAGE SX TURBO AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK WITH A RELIABLE AWD SYSTEM AND LOTS OF POWER!! THIS VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 19 SX ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND FRAME, PRISTINE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, APPLE CAR PLAY, HANDSFREE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOKD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,899 + TAX AND LICENSING! PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****</p><p>PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST THE CARFAX !!</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2018 Kia Sportage

128,785 KM

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*WARRANTY INCL*

13067767

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*WARRANTY INCL*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPRCA63J7329163

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,785 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

AWD TURBO**

 

2018 KIA SPORTAGE SX TURBO AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK WITH A RELIABLE AWD SYSTEM AND LOTS OF POWER!! THIS VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 19" SX ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND FRAME, PRISTINE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, APPLE CAR PLAY, HANDSFREE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOKD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,899 + TAX AND LICENSING! PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****

PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST THE CARFAX !!

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2018 Kia Sportage