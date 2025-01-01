$16,899+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
SX Turbo AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOWKMS*WARRANTY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$16,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,785 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
AWD TURBO**
2018 KIA SPORTAGE SX TURBO AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING TRUCK WITH A RELIABLE AWD SYSTEM AND LOTS OF POWER!! THIS VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 19" SX ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN RUST FREE BODY AND FRAME, PRISTINE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, APPLE CAR PLAY, HANDSFREE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOKD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,899 + TAX AND LICENSING! PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST THE CARFAX !!
