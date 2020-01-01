Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD | LOW KM | 17" ALLOY WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY

2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD | LOW KM | 17" ALLOY WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,239KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4422159
  • Stock #: U406
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC7J7469270
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Our Beautiful 2018 Kia Sportage LX in Mineral Silver is DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive powered by 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine and it is LOW on KM. This Sportage accommodating personality and flexibility seating will help you make most your trip to any destination. Check out some of its amazing features:

Powertrain and Mechanical:
- DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
- 6-Speed Sportmatic A/T
- Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
- High-Performance Shocks
- 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes
- Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Exterior:
- Roof Rails
- Gloss Black Grille
- All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper
- 17 Alloy Wheels
- Rear Spoiler
- Projection Fog Lights
- Bi-Function Projection Headlights
- Deep Privacy Tint Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windshield
- Chrome Beltline Trim
- Body-Coloured Sideview Mirrors
- Power Sideview Mirrors
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Splash Guards

Interior/Convenience/Comfort:
- Air Conditioning
- Cabin Air Filter
- Rear Console Air Ventilation
- Heated Front Seats
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- 60/40 Folding Rear Seats
- Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders)
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Keyless Entry
- Power Door Locks
- Power Windows
- Express-Up/Down Driver Window
- Rear Wiper and Washer
- Rear Window Defroster
- Dual-Level Cargo Floor
- Overhead Sunglass Holder
- Map Lights
- Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Audio/Connectivity:
- 5 LCD Display Audio
- Rear-view Camera (w/ Dynamic Guides)
- AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite
- Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity
- AUX & USB Input Jacks
- S/W-Mounted Audio Controls
- Front Tray 12V Power Outlets
- Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet
- Trip Computer

Safety:
- Advanced Front Airbags
- Side Airbags
- Curtain Airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Hill Assist Control (HAC)
- Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
- Impact-Sensing Door Unlock
- Low Washer Fluid Warning Lamp
- Tire Mobility Kit
- Security System
- Engine Immobilizer

- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.99% OAC.

- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program includes 3 Oil Changes, 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.

- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free 1 (866) 981-3365 and book your appointment for a test drive.

- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition.

- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

- PLEASE CALL Toll Free 1 (866) 981-3365 and book your appointment for a test drive.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365

