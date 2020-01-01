Our Beautiful 2018 Kia Sportage LX in Mineral Silver is DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive powered by 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine and it is LOW on KM. This Sportage accommodating personality and flexibility seating will help you make most your trip to any destination. Check out some of its amazing features:



Powertrain and Mechanical:

- DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine

- 6-Speed Sportmatic A/T

- Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)

- High-Performance Shocks

- 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes

- Electronic Power Steering (EPS)



Exterior:

- Roof Rails

- Gloss Black Grille

- All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper

- 17 Alloy Wheels

- Rear Spoiler

- Projection Fog Lights

- Bi-Function Projection Headlights

- Deep Privacy Tint Glass

- Acoustic Laminated Windshield

- Chrome Beltline Trim

- Body-Coloured Sideview Mirrors

- Power Sideview Mirrors

- Heated Sideview Mirrors

- Body-Coloured Door Handles

- Splash Guards



Interior/Convenience/Comfort:

- Air Conditioning

- Cabin Air Filter

- Rear Console Air Ventilation

- Heated Front Seats

- Height Adjustable Driver Seat

- 60/40 Folding Rear Seats

- Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders)

- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

- Cruise Control

- Automatic Headlights

- Keyless Entry

- Power Door Locks

- Power Windows

- Express-Up/Down Driver Window

- Rear Wiper and Washer

- Rear Window Defroster

- Dual-Level Cargo Floor

- Overhead Sunglass Holder

- Map Lights

- Illuminated Vanity Mirror



Audio/Connectivity:

- 5 LCD Display Audio

- Rear-view Camera (w/ Dynamic Guides)

- AM/FM/CD/MP3 Radio

- SiriusXM Satellite

- Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity

- AUX & USB Input Jacks

- S/W-Mounted Audio Controls

- Front Tray 12V Power Outlets

- Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet

- Trip Computer



Safety:

- Advanced Front Airbags

- Side Airbags

- Curtain Airbags

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

- Hill Assist Control (HAC)

- Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

- Impact-Sensing Door Unlock

- Low Washer Fluid Warning Lamp

- Tire Mobility Kit

- Security System

- Engine Immobilizer



