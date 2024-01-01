Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! ** <br/> ** DIRECTLY FROM RANGE ROVER, NO ACCIDENTS! ** <br/> ** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, PARKING ASSIST, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, VALET MODE, BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, VOICE CONTROLS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, POWER TRUNK, POWER SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.*** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Land Rover Discovery

126,006 KM

Details Description

$28,685

+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE | MERIDIAN | PANO | APPLE CAR PLAY | LOADED |

2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE | MERIDIAN | PANO | APPLE CAR PLAY | LOADED |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$28,685

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,006KM
VIN SALRT2RK2JA068495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 126,006 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Land Rover Discovery