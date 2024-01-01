$22,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
HSE Luxury 4x4 *CERTIFIED*LOWKMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,450 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT MINT CONDITION 2018 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE LUXURY AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH A SUPER CLEAN BODY WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, IMMACULATE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $22,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
