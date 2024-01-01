Menu
<p>MINT MINT CONDITION 2018 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE LUXURY AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH A SUPER CLEAN BODY WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18 BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, IMMACULATE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $22,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p> 56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>647-862-7904 </p>

89,450 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Used
89,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCT2RX1JH743357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,450 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT MINT CONDITION 2018 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE LUXURY AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE TRUCK WITH A SUPER CLEAN BODY WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, IMMACULATE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $22,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

 56 Martin Ross Ave 

647-862-7904 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

