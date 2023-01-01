$22,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE AWD
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9622732
- VIN: SALCP2RX4JH769150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,800 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW 2018 LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SE FOR SALE!!! VERY NICE TRUCK WITH NEW ALL SEASON PIRELLI TIRES AND NEW BRAKES. HAS 18" SPORT ALLOY RIMS ALONG WITH BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE CAR IS SOLID AND IS PRICED TO SELL!!! $22,500 PLUS TAX, INCLUDES WARRANTY AND LICENSING! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 VEHICLE DOES HAVE A CARFAX, CALL 6478627904 MORE INFORMATION
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.