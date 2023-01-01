Menu
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

100,800 KM

Details

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

SE AWD

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

SE AWD

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

100,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622732
  • VIN: SALCP2RX4JH769150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,800 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW 2018 LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SE FOR SALE!!! VERY NICE TRUCK WITH NEW ALL SEASON PIRELLI TIRES AND NEW BRAKES. HAS 18" SPORT ALLOY RIMS ALONG WITH BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE  CAR IS SOLID AND IS PRICED TO SELL!!! $22,500 PLUS TAX, INCLUDES WARRANTY AND LICENSING! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 6478627904 VEHICLE DOES HAVE A CARFAX, CALL 6478627904 MORE INFORMATION

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
