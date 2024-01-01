Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, VALET MODE, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, APPLE CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

128,701 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SUPERCHARGED | MERIDIAN | LOADED |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SUPERCHARGED | MERIDIAN | LOADED |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,701KM
VIN SALWR2RE1JA800496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,701 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **


** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, VALET MODE, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, APPLE CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **






>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUPERCHARGED | MERIDIAN | LOADED | for sale in North York, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUPERCHARGED | MERIDIAN | LOADED | 128,701 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUPERCHARGED AUTOBIOGRAPHY | RED LEATHER | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUPERCHARGED AUTOBIOGRAPHY | RED LEATHER | LOADED 163,696 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey CROSSROAD | ALPINE SOUND | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | SU for sale in North York, ON
2017 Dodge Journey CROSSROAD | ALPINE SOUND | REAR ENTERTAINMENT | SU 123,798 KM $15,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover