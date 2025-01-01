2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BROWN EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HSE PACKAGE, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MERIDIAN AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, CENTRE CONSOLE COOLER, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

153,481 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Td6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12725652

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Td6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12725652
  2. 12725652
  3. 12725652
  4. 12725652
  5. 12725652
  6. 12725652
  7. 12725652
  8. 12725652
  9. 12725652
  10. 12725652
  11. 12725652
  12. 12725652
  13. 12725652
  14. 12725652
  15. 12725652
  16. 12725652
  17. 12725652
  18. 12725652
  19. 12725652
  20. 12725652
  21. 12725652
  22. 12725652
  23. 12725652
  24. 12725652
  25. 12725652
  26. 12725652
  27. 12725652
  28. 12725652
  29. 12725652
  30. 12725652
  31. 12725652
  32. 12725652
  33. 12725652
  34. 12725652
  35. 12725652
  36. 12725652
  37. 12725652
  38. 12725652
  39. 12725652
  40. 12725652
  41. 12725652
  42. 12725652
  43. 12725652
  44. 12725652
  45. 12725652
  46. 12725652
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,481KM
VIN SALWR2RK1JA190282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,481 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BROWN EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HSE PACKAGE, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MERIDIAN AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, CENTRE CONSOLE COOLER, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY for sale in North York, ON
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | HEAD UP DISPLAY 153,481 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED | for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED | 102,330 KM $20,795 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SL | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in North York, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SL | BACK UP CAMERA | 214,989 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 Land Rover Range Rover