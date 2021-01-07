Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

58,543 KM

Details Description

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Td6|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|AMBIENT|LEATHER|AWD|

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Td6|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|AMBIENT|LEATHER|AWD|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,543KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6502006
  Stock #: J4262
  VIN: SALWR2RK6JA183702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4262
  • Mileage 58,543 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** AIR SUSPENSION! COOL BOX! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY WITH BLACK ROOF ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR TEMPERATURE CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DRIVE ASSIST CAMERAS, SAFETYTECH, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, AM/FM/SATELLITE, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, VALET MODE, WEB BROWSER, MULTI DRIVE MODES, ECO MODE, COMFORT MODE, GRASS/GRAVEL/SNOW MODE, MUD/RUTS MODE, SAND MODE, LOW TRACTION LAUNCH, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

