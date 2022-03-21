$61,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
HSE DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
72,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806403
- Stock #: 17082
- VIN: SALVD5RX3JH286154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 72,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
