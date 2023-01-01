Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1692648581
  2. 1692648580
  3. 1692648582
  4. 1692648581
  5. 1692648581
  6. 1692648581
  7. 1692648580
  8. 1692648580
  9. 1692648580
  10. 1692648580
  11. 1692648581
  12. 1692648581
  13. 1692648581
  14. 1692648581
  15. 1692648581
  16. 1692648581
  17. 1692648581
  18. 1692648581
  19. 1692648581
  20. 1692648581
  21. 1692648581
  22. 1692648581
  23. 1692648581
  24. 1692648581
  25. 1692648581
  26. 1692648581
  27. 1692648581
  28. 1692648581
  29. 1692648582
  30. 1692648582
  31. 1692648582
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326729
  • VIN: SALWR2RV9JA414022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN A WRAP MATT BLACK ( ORIGINAL COLOR IS SILVER ) ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA SATELLITE  RADIO, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, POWER TAILGATE, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MERIDIAN SOUND,LANE KEEP ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. NEW BRAKES ROTORS ALL AROUND, NEW TIRES ALL AROUND 

PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We cant wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/...bumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.c...application.htm www.malibumotors.ca ..

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malibu Motors

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 90,000 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2004 Ford Thunderbird
34,458 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz S...
 63,881 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory