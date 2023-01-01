2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $47,999 + taxes & licensing
9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10326729

10326729 VIN: SALWR2RV9JA414022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

