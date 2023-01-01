Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

45,790 KM

Details Features

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-Dynamic HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-Dynamic HSE

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Contact Seller

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10462932
  • VIN: SALYM2RV2JA738890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,790 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2015 Nissan Altima 2.5
 110,895 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 101,545 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 Progres...
 92,496 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory