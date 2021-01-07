Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

51,155 KM

Details Description Features

$70,995

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

R-Dynamic HSE P380 First Edition NAVI MASSAGE SEATS 360CAM HEADS-UP Display CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

51,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6557868
  • Stock #: 772275
  • VIN: SALYM2RV9JA772275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matte Grey
  • Interior Colour LIGHT OYSTER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE P380 First Edition Matte Grey on Tan Interior, AWD, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Memory Seats, Heated & Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Key-Less Entry and Ignition, Auto Xenon Headlights, Auto Dimming Side Mirrors, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Touch Screen Display,  Leather, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Meridian Signature Sound System -inc: 23 speakers including subwoofer, SSD navigation system, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services for warranty period, Touch Pro Duo, voice control, 2 USB ports in 1st row and 12V power socket in 2nd row and trunk. Clean Carfax. No Accidents. Service History. One Owner. 

The Velar R-Dynamic HSE comes with a 380-hp, 332-lb-ft 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 mated to an eight-speed automatic; an electronic air suspension; permanent AWD with Eco, Dynamic, Mud/Ruts, Grass/Gravel/Snow, and Sand modes; torque vectoring by braking; dynamic stability control!

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Single Owner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
Self Parking / Park Assist
Self Braking
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
High Beam Assist / HBA

