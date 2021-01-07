2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights Premium Audio Package Power folding side mirrors 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Single Owner Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Power Rear Door / Hatch Cooled / Ventilated Seats Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Birds Eye View Camera Service Records Included Self Parking / Park Assist Self Braking HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display High Beam Assist / HBA

