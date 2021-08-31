Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

95,102 KM

Details

$49,595

+ tax & licensing
$49,595

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-DYNAMIC SE | PANO | NAVI | LOADED

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-DYNAMIC SE | PANO | NAVI | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$49,595

+ taxes & licensing

95,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7594600
  Stock #: 4182
  VIN: SALYL2RN5JA714182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** ARRIVING THIS WEEK! DONT MISS THIS ONE! **

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE ! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS GREY ON TWO TONE PREMIUM BLUE/BLACK INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH R-DYNAMIC PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, DRIVE PRO PACK, HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD, HEAD UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LED TOUCH SCREEN AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

**** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTH *****

 

PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555

***OUR NEW LOCATION:2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1***

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

****** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

NAVI | XENON | SUNROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

