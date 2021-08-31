2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
647-621-8555
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
** ARRIVING THIS WEEK! DONT MISS THIS ONE! **
===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE ! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM
** GORGEOUS GREY ON TWO TONE PREMIUM BLUE/BLACK INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH R-DYNAMIC PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, DRIVE PRO PACK, HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD, HEAD UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LED TOUCH SCREEN AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
**** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTH *****
PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555
***OUR NEW LOCATION:2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1***
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
****** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1