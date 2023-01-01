2018 Lexus IS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636131

10636131 Stock #: 9474

9474 VIN: JTHC81D29J5029474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 9474

Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Rear Window Defroster Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.