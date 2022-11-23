$59,999+ tax & licensing
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Maserati Ghibli
Location
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
57,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9420553
- Stock #: 17177
- VIN: ZAM57YTL1J1287359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2