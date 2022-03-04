Menu
2018 Mazda CX-3

90,966 KM

Details Description

$25,987

2018 Mazda CX-3

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS|AWD|SKYACTIV|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|SXM|+

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS|AWD|SKYACTIV|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|SXM|+

90,966KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8542079
  • Stock #: K4785
  • VIN: JM1DKFC70J0321304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4785
  • Mileage 90,966 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD! SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY! WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN LIGHT GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM, SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, RAIN SENSING WIPER, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AHA/PANDORA/STITCHER/USB, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, HD RADIO TRAFFIC MAP, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

