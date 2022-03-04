2018 Mazda CX-3

$25,987 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8542079

8542079 Stock #: K4785

K4785 VIN: JM1DKFC70J0321304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K4785

Mileage 90,966 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.