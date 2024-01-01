Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is in good running condition.  It has Leather, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, alloy wheels and much more.  The Certification and detailing will be extra $695.</p>

2018 Mazda CX-5

146,511 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Automatic All-wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle
11990322

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Automatic All-wheel Drive

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

  1. 11990322
  2. 11990322
  3. 11990322
  4. 11990322
  5. 11990322
  6. 11990322
  7. 11990322
  8. 11990322
  9. 11990322
  10. 11990322
  11. 11990322
  12. 11990322
  13. 11990322
  14. 11990322
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,511KM
VIN JM3KFBDMXJ0396074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0396074
  • Mileage 146,511 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is in good running condition.  It has Leather, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, alloy wheels and much more.  The Certification and detailing will be extra $695.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive 146,511 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr Front-Wheel Drive Automatic Carfax Clean for sale in North York, ON
2014 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr Front-Wheel Drive Automatic Carfax Clean 118,211 KM $9,588 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144" CARFAX CLEAN 153,511 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5