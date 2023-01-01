Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

88,011 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1687990966
  2. 1687990966
  3. 1687990966
  4. 1687990755
  5. 1687990755
  6. 1687990754
  7. 1687990754
  8. 1687990755
  9. 1687990754
  10. 1687990755
  11. 1687990755
  12. 1687990755
  13. 1687990755
  14. 1687990755
  15. 1687990755
  16. 1687990755
  17. 1687990755
  18. 1687990755
  19. 1687990755
  20. 1687990755
  21. 1687990777
  22. 1687990778
  23. 1687990799
  24. 1687990802
  25. 1687990800
  26. 1687990802
  27. 1687990802
  28. 1687990803
  29. 1687990802
  30. 1687990802
  31. 1687990803
  32. 1687990803
  33. 1687990803
  34. 1687990803
  35. 1687990803
  36. 1687990803
  37. 1687990804
  38. 1687990803
  39. 1687990803
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,011KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121202
  • Stock #: 8685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 88,011 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 36,640 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 55,912 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory