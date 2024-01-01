Menu
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

59,900 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS/NAVIGATION/R.CAMERA/REMOTE STAR/ONE OWNERTER/SE

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS/NAVIGATION/R.CAMERA/REMOTE STAR/ONE OWNERTER/SE

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L71JM231333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 59,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

