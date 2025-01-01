Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>2018 MAZDA 3 TOURING FWD HATCHBACK FOR SALE!! AMAZING ECONOMICAL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND A MINT INTERIOR. ALSO JAMMED WITH OPTIONS! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, 16 ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES, DIGITAL DISPLAY, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUC MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $15,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****</p><p>PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!!!!!!</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

113,965 KM

Details Description Features

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL*

Watch This Vehicle
13070350

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1760369389962
  2. 1760369390488
  3. 1760369390930
  4. 1760369391394
  5. 1760369391804
  6. 1760369392253
  7. 1760369392704
  8. 1760369393134
  9. 1760369393563
  10. 1760369393950
  11. 1760369394390
  12. 1760369394799
  13. 1760369395218
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,965KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L74JM260907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,965 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

2018 MAZDA 3 TOURING FWD HATCHBACK FOR SALE!! AMAZING ECONOMICAL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND A MINT INTERIOR. ALSO JAMMED WITH OPTIONS! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES, DIGITAL DISPLAY, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUC MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $15,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****

PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!!!!!!

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel spare wheel
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Tires: 205/60R16 AS

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL* 113,965 KM $15,899 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited AWD *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*AWD* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited AWD *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*AWD* 90,785 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 Executive PKG *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Lexus ES 350 Executive PKG *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*MINT* 135,765 KM $16,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2018 Mazda MAZDA3