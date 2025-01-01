$15,899+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring FWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*WARRANTY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$15,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,965 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2018 MAZDA 3 TOURING FWD HATCHBACK FOR SALE!! AMAZING ECONOMICAL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND A MINT INTERIOR. ALSO JAMMED WITH OPTIONS! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL WEATHER TIRES, DIGITAL DISPLAY, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUC MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP CHEAP PRICE OF $15,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! THIS PRICE INCLUDES A 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Auto Resale Inc.
