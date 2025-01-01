$15,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AUTO
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ 114,020 KM | 2.0L 4-Cylinder | Automatic | FWD
✅ Safety Standards Certificate (SSC) Included
✅ 6 Months Powertrain Warranty INCLUDED (Engine • Transmission • Differential)
🔧 Key Features:
⚙️ Fuel-Efficient Skyactiv 2.0L Engine 🖥 Touchscreen Infotainment System with Bluetooth & Navigation
🎵 Premium Audio | AUX | USB
🌞 Sunroof
🧊 Dual-Zone Climate Control | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
🚘 Backup Camera | Blind Spot Monitoring
🔑 Keyless Entry with Push Start
🛞 Alloy Wheels
💬 Why Buy This Mazda3 Sport?
✔️ Sleek hatchback design with sporty handling
✔️ Known for reliability and low maintenance
✔️ Clean inside & out – test drive ready!
WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!
--- FULLY CERTIFIED
--- Bluetooth
--- Automatic
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
WHY CHOOSE US?
/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!
/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!
/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available
/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!
---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.
Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!
As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.
Up to 3Years Warranty available.
Serving Customers Across Ontario
📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto. Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5
📞 Contac: 4374229465 Mark
🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Best Auto Collection
+ taxes & licensing>
(437) 422-9465