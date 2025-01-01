2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
✅ 114,020 KM | 2.0L 4-Cylinder | Automatic | FWD

✅ Safety Standards Certificate (SSC) Included

✅ 6 Months Powertrain Warranty INCLUDED (Engine • Transmission • Differential)

 

🔧 Key Features: 

⚙️ Fuel-Efficient Skyactiv 2.0L Engine 🖥 Touchscreen Infotainment System with Bluetooth & Navigation 

🎵 Premium Audio | AUX | USB 

🌞 Sunroof

🧊 Dual-Zone Climate Control | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel 

🚘 Backup Camera | Blind Spot Monitoring 

🔑 Keyless Entry with Push Start

🛞 Alloy Wheels

 

💬 Why Buy This Mazda3 Sport?

✔️ Sleek hatchback design with sporty handling

✔️ Known for reliability and low maintenance

✔️ Clean inside & out – test drive ready!

WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!



--- FULLY CERTIFIED

--- Bluetooth

--- Automatic

--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price

--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE



WHY CHOOSE US?



/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!

/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!

/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available

/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!





---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!

---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.



Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!



As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.



Up to 3Years Warranty available.


Serving Customers Across Ontario

📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5
  
📞 Contac: 4374229465 Mark

🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBN1L74JM260907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3