$19,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8494384
- VIN: 3MZBN1W32JM191594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,647 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mazda 3 GT, a Great Choice for a Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2018 Mazda 3 GT comes with a 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 184 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The Mazda3 has great driving dynamics. Its steering is quick and responsive, and the car feels lightweight and exceptionally stable around turns. Its strong brakes slow down the car assertively. Unlike many small, sporty cars, the Mazda3 rides comfortably on rough pavement," (cars.usnews.com).
"The 2018 Mazda3 is a fine option if you’re shopping for a used compact car. The Mazda3 is available as a sedan or hatchback, and it’s a compelling reminder that affordable cars can be a blast to drive.
The 2018 Mazda3 has several strengths:
Agile handling and a comfortable ride
Zippy, fuel-efficient engine options
Handsome cabin styling and materials
Many available safety features," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: COLLISION ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION,BACK UP CAMERA, and NAVIGATION.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.