2018 Mazda MAZDA3

127,647 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

127,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8494384
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W32JM191594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,647 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda 3 GT, a Great Choice for a Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2018 Mazda 3 GT comes with a 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 184 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF,  and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "The Mazda3 has great driving dynamics. Its steering is quick and responsive, and the car feels lightweight and exceptionally stable around turns. Its strong brakes slow down the car assertively. Unlike many small, sporty cars, the Mazda3 rides comfortably on rough pavement," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"The 2018 Mazda3 is a fine option if you’re shopping for a used compact car. The Mazda3 is available as a sedan or hatchback, and it’s a compelling reminder that affordable cars can be a blast to drive.

 

The 2018 Mazda3 has several strengths:

 

Agile handling and a comfortable ride

Zippy, fuel-efficient engine options

Handsome cabin styling and materials

Many available safety features," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: COLLISION ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION,BACK UP CAMERA, and NAVIGATION.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

