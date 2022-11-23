Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

$20,880

+ tax & licensing
$20,880

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$20,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9416506
  Stock #: 154015
  VIN: 3MZBN1V74JM253405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154015
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

* BACKUP CAMERA *Heated Steering * Alloy Rimes * Navigation * Blind Spot 2018 Mazda Mazda3 GS Auto Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline This is a Financing price: $20880 Actual Price is $22498 The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing : https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq\ KEY FEATURES: ONE OWNER CAR Lease returned Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

