2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

89,378 KM

Details Description

$39,897

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

C43 AMG|4MATIC|BITURBO|NAV|BURMESTER|360CAM|CARBON

C43 AMG|4MATIC|BITURBO|NAV|BURMESTER|360CAM|CARBON

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

89,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191516
  • Stock #: L705A
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB7JU242162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,378 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG BITURBO POWERED, 4MATIC AWD, CARBON FRONT LIP, REAR DIFFUSER, CARBON EXTERIOR MODS, CARBON REAR SPOILER, AMG BRAKES, OPE PERFORMANCE AFTERMARKET WHEELS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN LIGHT GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

