2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$29,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10210359

10210359 Stock #: 266297

266297 VIN: 55SWF4KB6JU266297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Rear centre armrest w/storage Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access 10-Way Driver Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents 10-Way Passenger Seat Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Chrome bodyside mouldings Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Mechanical 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.