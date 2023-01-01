Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

  1. 10210359
  2. 10210359
  3. 10210359
  4. 10210359
  5. 10210359
  6. 10210359
  7. 10210359
  8. 10210359
  9. 10210359
  10. 10210359
  11. 10210359
  12. 10210359
  13. 10210359
  14. 10210359
  15. 10210359
  16. 10210359
  17. 10210359
  18. 10210359
  19. 10210359
  20. 10210359
  21. 10210359
  22. 10210359
  23. 10210359
  24. 10210359
  25. 10210359
  26. 10210359
  27. 10210359
  28. 10210359
  29. 10210359
  30. 10210359
  31. 10210359
  32. 10210359
  33. 10210359
  34. 10210359
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210359
  • Stock #: 266297
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB6JU266297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes Benz C300 | AWD | Clean Carfax | AMG Package | Premium Plus Package | 360 Camera | Navigation | Double Sunroof | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Blind Spot Assist | Pre Accident Warning | Enhaced Headlight | Power Seat | Seat Memory | Parking Distance Sensor | Heated Seat | Power Steering Wheel | Heated Steering Wheel | &&& More



TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!



ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!



AND APPLY FOR FINANCING



CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.



$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.


null

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
10-Way Driver Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

Mechanical

3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2012 Toyota Sienna 5...
 110,500 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 141,238 KM
$21,498 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 172,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory