$29,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-633-3299
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10210359
- Stock #: 266297
- VIN: 55SWF4KB6JU266297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes Benz C300 | AWD | Clean Carfax | AMG Package | Premium Plus Package | 360 Camera | Navigation | Double Sunroof | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Blind Spot Assist | Pre Accident Warning | Enhaced Headlight | Power Seat | Seat Memory | Parking Distance Sensor | Heated Seat | Power Steering Wheel | Heated Steering Wheel | &&& More
TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
null
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.