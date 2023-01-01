2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,795 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10344825

10344825 Stock #: 5247-41

5247-41 VIN: WDDWJ4KB4JF681510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.