2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. 161,663 KM. CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED. GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

161,663 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED

12717894

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,663KM
VIN 55SWF4KB8JU264714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 161,663 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM WHITE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, KEYLESS GO, AUTOMATIC MIRROR FOLDING, POWER TAILGATE.




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class