$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan-CLEAN CARFAX-360 CAMERA

Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5040231
  • VIN: 55swf6eb5ju237221
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2018 Mercedes C43 AMG, a Great Condition Performance Mercedes ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2018 Mercedes C43 comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 362 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: ALCANTERA HEATED SPORTS SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING BURMESTER AUDIO SYSTEM. Well reviewed: "On the plus side, the extra power and torque have improved the C43s already excellent driving dynamics, allowing you to exploit the natural poise and agility if the four-wheel drive chassis this car really is a hoot to drive. Yet its also refined and comfortable when you want to take it easy, making a car that slides effortlessly into your daily routine,' (evo.co.uk). "On the road, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 handles well with a smart chassis and excellent options for suspension control. Most drivers in the C43 should be able to pull off 0-60 mph (0-92 km/h) sprints in under five seconds, especially with AWD to add extra traction assistance. In curves, the C43 pulls well with good response to driver controls. Everyday driving is equally rewarding when the ride is smoothed and the engine's noise subdued for the comfort-oriented commute," (newatlas.com). CLEAN CARFAX ! Driving aids include: 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION, FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, 4MATIC, and much more ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

