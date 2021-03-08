Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

30,735 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|NAV|DUAL SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|NAV|DUAL SUNROOF|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 6652046
  2. 6652046
  3. 6652046
  4. 6652046
  5. 6652046
  6. 6652046
  7. 6652046
  8. 6652046
  9. 6652046
  10. 6652046
  11. 6652046
  12. 6652046
  13. 6652046
  14. 6652046
  15. 6652046
  16. 6652046
  17. 6652046
  18. 6652046
  19. 6652046
  20. 6652046
  21. 6652046
  22. 6652046
  23. 6652046
  24. 6652046
  25. 6652046
  26. 6652046
  27. 6652046
  28. 6652046
  29. 6652046
  30. 6652046
  31. 6652046
  32. 6652046
  33. 6652046
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,735KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6652046
  • Stock #: J4294
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4JU254486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,735 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! 4MATIC AWD! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY TECH, ESP, BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM/FM/INTERNET RADIO/CD PLAYER, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2019 Lexus ES 350 F-...
 14,173 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar I-PACE E...
 87,065 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 75,723 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory