2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

C43 AMG|BURMESTER|NAVI|360 CAM|COUPE

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

C43 AMG|BURMESTER|NAVI|360 CAM|COUPE

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$49,888

  • 29,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4892604
  Stock #: 708886
  VIN: WDDWJ6EB0JF708886
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
***ONE OWNER, ONTARIO VEHICLE, PURCHASED DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL*** FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $355 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Black on Two-Tone Leather & Alcantara Interior, 3.0L, V6 Bi-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG, 2 Door Coupe, Loaded with Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Driver’s Assistance Package with Blind Spot Assist, Brake Assist, Assistance Graphic & Attention Assist, Valvetronic Adjustable Sport Exhaust, Burmester Premium Sound System, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Power Heated Memory Seats, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, AMG Leather & Alcantara Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, AMG Alloy Wheels, Adjustable AMG Suspension, Adjustable Individual, Sport, Sport +, Comfort & ECO Driving Modes, Paddle Shifters, Adjustable Ambient Lighting, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, USB & SD Card Inputs, Power Open/Close Trunk, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Easy Entry/Exit. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

