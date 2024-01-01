Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

144,558 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1728139103
  2. 1728139105
  3. 1728139104
  4. 1728139104
  5. 1728139104
  6. 1728139103
  7. 1728139103
  8. 1728139101
  9. 1728139104
  10. 1728139103
  11. 1728139103
  12. 1728139102
  13. 1728139103
  14. 1728139104
  15. 1728139103
  16. 1728139104
  17. 1728139104
  18. 1728139103
  19. 1728139104
  20. 1728139103
  21. 1728139267
  22. 1728139267
  23. 1728139267
  24. 1728139267
  25. 1728139268
  26. 1728139267
  27. 1728139266
  28. 1728139268
  29. 1728139267
  30. 1728139267
  31. 1728139264
  32. 1728139265
  33. 1728139267
  34. 1728139267
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,558KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2018 Honda Civic for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic 154,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SPORT LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SPORT LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI CAMERA 89,280 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi Q3 PROGRESSIV AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 84,778 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class