Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

139,498 KM

Details Description

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 //AMG PKG | PANO | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
13183874

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 //AMG PKG | PANO | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 13183874
  2. 13183874
  3. 13183874
  4. 13183874
  5. 13183874
  6. 13183874
  7. 13183874
  8. 13183874
  9. 13183874
  10. 13183874
  11. 13183874
  12. 13183874
  13. 13183874
  14. 13183874
  15. 13183874
  16. 13183874
  17. 13183874
  18. 13183874
  19. 13183874
  20. 13183874
  21. 13183874
  22. 13183874
  23. 13183874
  24. 13183874
  25. 13183874
  26. 13183874
  27. 13183874
  28. 13183874
  29. 13183874
  30. 13183874
  31. 13183874
  32. 13183874
  33. 13183874
  34. 13183874
  35. 13183874
  36. 13183874
  37. 13183874
  38. 13183874
  39. 13183874
  40. 13183874
  41. 13183874
  42. 13183874
Contact Seller

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,498KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB8JN648121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,498 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE !!**


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $995. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2016 BMW X1 PREMIUM PKG | HARMAN KARDON | HUD | PANO for sale in North York, ON
2016 BMW X1 PREMIUM PKG | HARMAN KARDON | HUD | PANO 143,395 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X2 //M PKG | HUD | PANO | CARPLAY for sale in North York, ON
2018 BMW X2 //M PKG | HUD | PANO | CARPLAY 74,606 KM $22,695 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS | 160K KM WTY | BOSE | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS | 160K KM WTY | BOSE | LOADED 138,631 KM $39,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class