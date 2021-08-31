Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

67,000 KM

$29,488

+ tax & licensing
$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7646227
  • Stock #: 153752
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB2JN551013

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153752
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

2018 CLA250 FULLY LOADED AMG PKG, SPORT PKG
67000 km
*Sunroof
*NAVIGATION
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra
.All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

