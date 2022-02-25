Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

90,469 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,469KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362662
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9JN589113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Drivetime Fine Cars

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 144,368 KM
$19,899 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 98,500 KM
$66,900 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 SLine
 139,610 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

Call Dealer

416-661-XXXX

(click to show)

416-661-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory