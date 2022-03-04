$34,890+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
47,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8508218
- Stock #: P10084
- VIN: WDDSJ4GBXJN532077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,909 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
