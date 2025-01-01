$59,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E63 S AMG|V8BITURBO|4MATIC+|NAV|MASSAGE|CARBON|HUD
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6371
- Mileage 155,805 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HANDCRAFTED AMG V8 BITURBO ENGINE, 4MATIC+ AWD, RARE GRAY MAGNO MATTE PAINT, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, TRACK PACE, IWC ANALOG CLOCK, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! AMG STITCHED BLACK LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PANEL HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, USB, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, AMG BRAKES, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, WINDOW SHADES, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
