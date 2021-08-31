Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

22,770 KM

$55,998

+ tax & licensing
$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400|1 Owner|NoAccident|ACC|360Camera|WhiteSeat|

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400|1 Owner|NoAccident|ACC|360Camera|WhiteSeat|

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7592650
  Stock #: 1425389168
  VIN: WDDZF6GB5JA457775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 | AWD | One Owner | No Accident | Clean Carfax | AMG Package | Premium Package | Premium Plus Package | Intelligent Drive Package | Apple Carplay | Burmester Sounds System | 360 Camera | Navigation System | Back-Up Camera | Lane Departure Warning | Auto Cruise Control | Blind Spot Assist | Double Sunroof | 360 Parking Distance Sensor | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seated | 3 Zone Climate Control | Dynamic Eco Comfort Drive Mode | Active Lane Keep Assist | LED Headlights | Power Trunk | ESP | Traffic Sign Assist | Active Break Assist | Pre Accident Warning | Moon Light | Car Watch | Memory Seat | Keyless Entry | Push Button Start | White Seat | 

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

 

WINTER IS COMING!

ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

 

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

 

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

 

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

 

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

 

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

 

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

 

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

 

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

 

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

 

conditions and the lowest payment available!!! 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Automatic Parking

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

