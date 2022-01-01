Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

66,000 KM

Details

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 | HEAD-UP DSPLY | 360 CAM | DISTRONIC PLUS

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 | HEAD-UP DSPLY | 360 CAM | DISTRONIC PLUS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8109727
  • VIN: WDDZF6GBXJA396469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Head-Up Display, Distronic Plus with Steering Assist, 360-View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, AMG Package, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Burmester Surround Sound, Power Heated Memory Seats, Auto Rear Sunshade, HomeLink, Front Panel Heating, Telescopic Heated Steering Wheel, Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting, Parking Sensor, Auto On/Off, Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, AWD, Bluetooth and Much More.

2018 Mercedes Benz E400 4Matic AMG PKG. 3-sets of Keys. No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle. ***Safety Certified Vehicle***

*** Winter & Summer Tires Included, Total 8 Rim & Tire***

***5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***.

***www.monacomotorcars.com***.

(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

