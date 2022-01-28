Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

86,688 KM

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

E 400 AMG

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173363
  • VIN: WDD1J6GB2JF035168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 86,688 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING CONDITION. $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-901-4500
