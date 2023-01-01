$89,995+ tax & licensing
1-877-464-0622
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E63 S AMG|4MATIC+|V8BITURBO|BURMESTERHIGHEND|NAV|+
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$89,995
- Listing ID: 9616084
- Stock #: M5146
- VIN: WDDZF8KB5JA251150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,460 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, AMG HANDCRAFTED V8BITURBO, 4MATIC+ AWD, AMG BRAKES, AMG EXHAUST, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG STITCHED SUEDE AND LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PANEL HEATING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING PILOT WITH MANEUVERING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM MERCEDES ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER HIGH-TECH SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, WINDOW SHADES, HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH LUMBAR, DYNAMIC SEAT, SIDE BOLSTERS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI TRANSMISSION MODES, MULTI EXHAUST MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, IWC ANALOG CLOCK, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
